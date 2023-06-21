Choosing a garden palette is always a fun venture. With the bright opportunities of a new garden to fill, I have had fun reviewing the “current” colors available in the market. In my last garden, blue was not a featured theme as it disappeared into the woodlands. Now, with sunny borders near at hand, I’ve been delighting in choosing some exciting blues to complement the cheerful corals, peaches and bright yellows of the new border. Blue flowers also work very well blended with shades of lavender and cool pink or a patriotic red-white-and-blue color scheme. I’ve carefully selected the following plants as some of the bluest of the blues – not lavender or purple-blue wannabes.

New in blue selections already planted include the gentle ice blue clematis ‘Bernardine’ and delphinium ‘Magic Fountains Dark Blue.’ I’ve added both the native bellflower (brought along from my last garden) and the balloon flower cultivar ‘Double Blue.’ There are more blues in this group including ‘Churchbells’ and ‘Astra.’ The salvias are Julie’s favorites and offer a wide choice of blues by size and intensity. Varieties to look for include ‘Black and Bloom,’ ‘New Dimensions Blue,’ ‘Big Blue’ and ‘April Night.’ These perform much longer if deadheaded and can add color to the border all summer long. For my pollinators, ‘Blue Fortune’ hyssop is non-negotiable.

Don’t forget the classic blue flowers which include the tender agapanthus, anemone, blue hyssop, bellflower, brunnera, delphinium, grape hyacinth and florist’s hyacinth, hydrangea, plumbago, Russian sage and salvias, sea holly, vitex and the glorious ‘Heavenly Blue’ morning glory vine.

Native plants for a blue palette include the pale blues of amsonia, blue phlox and cornflower. Tiny bluets and the diminutive blue-eyed Mary can create a low carpet of color in the spring. Blue-eyed grass adds a spiky element to the texture of the garden. Bottle gentian, forget-me-nots, Ohio spiderwort and Virginia bluebells are best on the woodsy side of the landscape and are happy in light shade. Great blue lobelia is outstanding in moist full sun spaces. A favorite of hummingbirds, this stately native can reach four feet in one season. The prairie grass called little bluestem brings an icy, frosted blue to the mixed border with another upright form. Look for some of these beauties at the September plant sale at Shaw Nature Reserve.

Blue isn’t limited to flowering plants. Use it as an accent color for your seat cushions or umbrellas. Add blue-glazed pots to your container selection or create a focal point with a blue birdbath. However you choose to use it, blue will make your summer garden feel cooler.