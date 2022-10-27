How to enjoy the drama of fall color in your own backyard, according to an expert

Autumn can be spectacular if you pay attention to your plant foliage palette. Red-hued trees, shrubs and vines bring visual excitement to your landscape and add pizazz to any garden vista.

Trees for a bright red fall canopy include dogwoods, black gum, oaks and maples. The dogwoods and black gum both offer rich cardinal-red leaves. Dogwoods add extra punch by sporting red berries, too. Although colors vary by the year and are affected by temperature and rainfall, both pin oak and white oak regularly deliver a deep scarlet red.

The maples with excellent color include ‘Red Sunset,’ ‘Autumn Blaze,’ ‘October Glory,’ ‘Fall Fiesta’ and ‘Flame.’ The smaller Japanese maples can be stunning eye-poppers, with the classic ‘Bloodgood’ and ‘Crimson Queen’ providing superb spring red in addition to brilliant fall color. ‘Suminagashi,’ ‘Emperor One,’ ‘Osakazuki’ and the demure, weeping ‘Red Dragon’ all can yield jaw-dropping reds and scarlets. A visit to the Japanese Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden can give you even more ideas about the drama of fall color.

One of the best fall red shrubs is the native staghorn sumac and its horticultural selection the cutleaf form ‘Laciniata.’ They provide predictably excellent color on the roadside or in your garden. First to color, they are already gone by now. I have the related fragrant sumac (Rhus aromatica) as a ground cover in shade, but many people mistake it for poison ivy, so use it where you can protect it. Smokebush fall color is best on the green version, as the maroon cultivar just slips away without saying goodbye.

My woodland garden shows off scarlet leaves with oakleaf hydrangeas. The rich, deep red foliage is nicely complemented by tawny dried flower heads. I leave mine on all winter for added interest. Many of the viburnums give a grand autumn show, including the American cranberry bush (Viburnum trilobum) and the Korean spice viburnum (Viburnum carlesii). They give other seasonal interest with the ripe red fruits on the cranberry bush and deliciously fragrant flowers on the spice viburnum.

Vertical surfaces may also be decked in scarlet. The native vines Virginia creeper and poison ivy both yield spectacular vermillion color. Yes, some gardeners intentionally grow poison ivy just for that fall color pop! Itches and all. More sedate is the exotic Boston ivy, known best for clinging to the brickwork of Ivy League colleges. To use any of these vines, though, be aware that they require a bit of maintenance to be encouraged to behave well.

Red-leaved plants to avoid include burning bush (Euonymus) and heavenly bamboo (Nandina), as they are known to be invasive. The straight species of Japanese barberry can also escape – although the brilliant ‘Crimson Pigmy’ barberry (Berberis thunbergii ‘Atropurpurea Nana’), with many fewer fruits, behaves better.

Talking about all these beautiful red foliage plants should put you in the mood for the fire-engine red of holly berries and poinsettia for the holidays, which are just around the corner.