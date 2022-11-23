How to create a warm – and safe – holiday glow at family gatherings

Candles on the dinner table cast a warm glow on holiday meals and are part of many family traditions. When celebrating any occasion using candles, be sure to practice some basic safety steps.
The first rule is never leave burning candles unattended. I learned this lesson for the second time on Thanksgiving of 2016, when we went to the dinner table with candles still lit on the living room coffee table. Just as we were beginning to carve the bird, the smoke detectors went off as one candle had melted sideways onto the surface of the table and started to burn through the tabletop. I should have known better after learning this lesson the first time when my brother’s handmade centerpiece of pinecones around a candle on a paper plate did the same thing on mother’s best linen cloth on Christmas of 1965. To prevent accidental fires in your home, please follow some basic safety tips:
Before the holiday
- Check your smoke detector batteries.
- Refresh your fire extinguishers. They expire after a few years. New ones are cheaper than a house fire.
- Review fire-safety plans with family members, especially younger children.
- Store matches out of reach of small hands.
- Inspect your chimney flue, as candles are not the only source of fire ignition.
- Check extension cords and string lights for wear or fraying. Replace surge protectors every couple of years, as they do wear out.
For your celebrations
- Use very fresh greenery for decorating. Hydrate foliage in the bathtub before arranging, and replace dried materials as needed.
- Keep open flames at least a foot away from flammable decorations.
- Consider using battery-operated candles or mini light strings for tables and mantelpieces.
Extra tips for candle safety
- Purchase quality candles made with premium materials that burn safely and evenly. Look for the word “dripless” on the packaging. Inexpensive candles, made with cheaper materials and less quality control, often suffer from more frequent meltdowns or flare-ups.
- Where possible, place candles inside glass holders. Hurricane globes, floral cylinders, votive cups or glass jars all make attractive containers.
- Use nonflammable fillers inside the glass, such as floral marbles, polished rocks, colored aquarium gravel or a layer of Epsom salt.
- Try floating candles on water in a punch bowl or floral cylinder.
- Never place candles in a drafty location. Strong airflow can cause candles to burn unevenly.
- When using traditional candelabras, add candle followers, which are little metal caps that go on the top of a candle to help it burn more evenly, and bobeches, which are small glass or metal plates that go at the base of the candle to catch drips and prevent melted wax from spilling.
- Use a candlesnuffer to extinguish flames rather than blowing them out to prevent hot wax splatter.
Flickering candlelight adds ambience, joy and holiday spirit to any home. Use them carefully, and celebrate your traditions safely. Happy holidays!