How to create a warm – and safe – holiday glow at family gatherings

The first rule is never leave burning candles unattended. I learned this lesson for the second time on Thanksgiving of 2016, when we went to the dinner table with candles still lit on the living room coffee table. Just as we were beginning to carve the bird, the smoke detectors went off as one candle had melted sideways onto the surface of the table and started to burn through the tabletop. I should have known better after learning this lesson the first time when my brother’s handmade centerpiece of pinecones around a candle on a paper plate did the same thing on mother’s best linen cloth on Christmas of 1965. To prevent accidental fires in your home, please follow some basic safety tips: