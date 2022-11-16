Home Builders Charitable Foundation celebrates silver anniversary and raises almost $4 million

Everyone deserves a place to call home. That’s the belief behind the mission of the St. Louis-based nonprofit Home Builders Charitable Foundation, which is celebrating 25 years of helping make the dream of a home a reality for metro area residents and organizations.

As the charitable arm of the Homes Builders Association of St. Louis & Eastern Missouri, the foundation provides housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

“Everybody should have a home, and since we’re in the homebuilding business, we do whatever we can to help,” says Jim Brennan, both the president of Chesterfield’s McKelvey Homes and the president of the foundation’s board.

The foundation recently commemorated its silver anniversary with an event honoring its greatest supporters and spotlighting its beneficiary families. Since 1997, the nonprofit has donated almost $3.9 million in funding, materials and labor to nearly 90 local charities, including Habitat for Humanity – Saint Louis, Rebuilding Together, St. Vincent Home for Children, Beyond Housing, Doorways, Independence Center and Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis.

Brennan highlights the impact of the organization, from starting with a fundraising goal of $1 million to reaching almost $4 million, as well as an endowment of $2.5 million: “Twenty-five years ago, we decided instead of each builder [helping] individually, we would have a greater impact if we pooled our resources.”

Through the years, the metro area’s housing needs have grown – and the foundation has stepped up in support. “Whether it’s putting a new roof on a group home or just maintaining aging homes, we do work for people in their homes who don’t have the capability themselves to do it,” Brennan says.

Each completed housing project, big or small – from a leaky-roof repair to an electrical outlet replacement – is rewarding, he adds.

“I remember one disabled veteran living in north St. Louis,” he recalls. “He needed a ramp in his home, and through the foundation and Rebuilding Together, they built the ramp, and he was so grateful for that.”

As the foundation’s leaders look ahead to the next 25 years, Brennan foresees the foundation continuing to prosper with the help of metro area residents. “There are so many good people here in St. Louis and in the homebuilding community that give back,” he notes.

To contribute to the foundation, HBCF accepts donations at its St. Louis office.

Home Builders Charitable Foundation, 10104 Old Olive Street Road, St. Louis, 314-994-7700, stlhba.com