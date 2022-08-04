Hearth & Soul home goods shop and gathering space set to open in Ladue next month

Breaking down Hearth & Soul’s name is a good way to gauge what the soon-to-open Ladue shop is about. Hearth evokes the home, gathering, comfort, friends and family. Soul refers to passion, who you are, what drives you and connects you to others. Founder and CEO Susie Busch-Transou is bringing these two ideas together at 9640 Clayton Road in mid-September.
“In today’s world, and this has been true since I had the idea [for Hearth & Soul] eight years ago, people are hungry for a place they can be cared for and connect with others in a safe and warm environment,” she says.
Hearth & Soul sells a collection of “simple, modern and classic” brands in a setting Busch-Transou describes as “hospitality retail,” which is focused as much on events and gathering as it is on selling local, national and international brands of home goods, furniture, women’s and men’s apparel and other items.
Although the inspiration for the store came later, the seed was planted early on in Busch-Transou’s career, which has spanned advertising, beer distribution, brand management and creative services at Anheuser-Busch and its subsidiaries, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Busch Creative Services – with her and her husband eventually moving to Tallahassee, Florida, in 1996 to purchase Tri-Eagle Sales, a beer and specialty beverage distributorship.
As a St. Louis native (her dad is August Busch III), Busch-Transou saw the impact of Anheuser-Busch’s community involvement on the metro area firsthand, and that has slowly shaped her career into one focused on bringing people together.
Doors opened at the first Hearth & Soul location in 2015, in Tallahassee, Florida. The Ladue store will be the third, following the opening of a second store in Austin, Texas, in 2018.
The Ladue shop is the first to be built from scratch, and its unique layout differentiates it from other retail and home goods stores in the area, Busch-Transou says. It resembles a private residence with distinct spaces for the kitchen, hearth room, library, dining room, men’s and women’s closets, bed and bath, mudroom and pet corner, and outdoor patio.
“It gives relevance to the products that are here because you see them in the setting you would see them in a home,” Busch-Transou says. The majority of what’s sold here is what she describes as “finishing touches”: a necklace to finish an outfit, the perfect candle and book on a coffee table, a gleaming set of glassware for an entertaining occasion.
There are tried-and-true brands at all three locations, such as Vince men’s and women’s apparel, as well as lesser-known brands like Christy Lynn luxury clothing out of Houston. About 30 percent of offerings will be unique to the Ladue store, including offerings from metro area artists and makers, such as mirrors, furniture and cutting boards by Martin Goebel; shoes from Cynthia Richard; honey from Millis Meadows; and decorative pillows by Joy Tribout Interior Design. Busch-Transou is particularly excited about the Cardinals- and Blues-inspired collections she created with Anjali Kamra of Rungolee, which will be offered only through Hearth & Soul.
As part of the mission to feed people’s souls and bring communities together, Hearth & Soul will host events in the home-like space and on the patio. Each month, Hearth & Soul plans to partner with a wellness organization and a nonprofit to host an awareness event for each entity.
The wellness partner in September is Lydia Bledsoe of B3 Yoga, and the nonprofit is Creve Coeur’s Mercy Kids Therapy and Development Center. Hearth & Soul will also donate monthly net profits from a particular candle to benefit its nonprofit partner. As with its other two locations, Hearth & Soul also has quarterly local artist partners to sell their wares and host an event to connect with the community. Jessica Hitchcock will be the partner through September.
“Something unique to Ladue is we’re having a quarterly fashion designer partner because of the history of fashion in the city,” Busch-Transou says, noting that the shop will be launching details of this program around the time it opens.
“I’m so excited and so proud to be bringing Hearth home,” Busch-Transou says. “To have the opportunity to reconnect with the community, to give back, learn from and serve St. Louis friends is really and truly an honor for me.”
Hearth & Soul, 9640 Clayton Road, Ladue, 314-567-7685, hearthandsoul.com/STL