Kameryn Arnold is now an official lifetime member of the Girl Scouts after she earned the highest award offered by the organization, the Gold Award, in June 2023.
To earn the Gold Award, girls in ninth grade through senior year must identify an important issue they’re passionate about that has implications nationally or globally, then develop and execute a plan of action to address that issue and make an impact in their communities.
Arnold, who first joined Girl Scouts at the age of 6, is a member of the local Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri chapter and a 2023 graduate of St. Charles West high school. She was drawn to The Women’s Safe House, a nonprofit serving women and children impacted by domestic abuse, as the focus of her Gold Award project from her mom and troop co-leader, Bing Dempewolf-Arnold, who is a recent addition to The Women’s Safe House board of directors.
“Shortly after I was introduced to Mary Ann Owens, the executive director of The Women’s Safe House with a history of involvement with Girl Scouts, I told her I was trying to come up with a project for my Gold Award,” Arnold says. “She asked me what my interests were. I like to build things and design room plans, so we decided the children’s playroom needed some work done, and she supported it for my Gold Award project.”
Those building and design interests – which Arnold will utilize this fall as a civil engineering major at Kansas State University – lent themselves perfectly to the project. Over the course of four months, Arnold, recovering from a torn ACL, led a team of 13 volunteers to deep-clean the room; paint the walls a brighter and more inviting color; build shelving units; replace the ceiling and light fixtures; and set up organization bins and structures to ensure the makeover could be easily maintained by staff. She also stocked the playroom with educational toys and books – the latter of which was a personal focus for her.
“For me, the biggest thing was the bookshelves,” Arnold says. “There were piles and piles of books that made the room seem cluttered. I knew with a little more space and organization, the kids would feel more inclined to use it.”
And she was right: After presenting the new space to elated executives at The Women’s Safe House, there’s been an increase in kids making the most of the shiny new digs. “They were so excited about the new room and couldn’t wait to spend more time down there,” Arnold says. “The staff felt extremely blessed that someone offered to renovate it for the kids and residents.”
After wrapping up and officially earning the esteemed award, Arnold felt a mix of emotions: excitement for standing out in an organization of very high achievers, proud for pushing through the hours of backbreaking work and relief that her hard work and effort paid off. Nicole Dalton, GSEM director of programs and partnerships, had similar takeaways.
“Girl Scout Gold Awardees are young leaders who create lasting change in their communities by directly addressing a broad spectrum of important issues,” Dalton says. “We are proud of Kameryn’s accomplishment, and by partnering with The Women’s Safe House, she was able to ensure her project was sustainable and long-lasting. She is a remarkable Girl Scout whose Gold Award project positively impacted the lives of many local children.”
In her decade-plus as a Girl Scout, Arnold is grateful for the exposure to so many elements of her community: learning about people’s stories and situations, myriad volunteer service and all the bonding memories with her troop. She attended Girl Scout camp – a rite of passage – took weekend trips and had dinners with her troop, but she also highlights volunteer days packing supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors, caroling at nursing homes and holding an electronics recycling drive as some of her most memorable experiences. As a newly inducted lifetime member, she plans to continue volunteering with the organization and one day teach her future daughter what she’s learned as an awardee.
“One of the things you gain from earning your Gold Award is leadership experience, teamwork and time management skills, all of which will help me succeed in college as well as in the workforce,” she says.
But Arnold learned things about herself and how to move through life, too. “Don’t be afraid to try new things,” she says, “Whether it be food, an activity or making new friends. It’s okay to make mistakes and mess up; we’re all human, after all. If you never branch out, then you’ll stay stagnant in life, and that makes achieving your goals so much harder.”
Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, 2300 Ball Drive, St. Louis, 314-592-2300, girlscoutsem.org/highestawards