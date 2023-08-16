The onions are a large group of aromatic plants with many edible species and showy ornamental cultivars. We grow garlic, chives, leeks, spring onions, shallots and dozens of kinds of onions in our vegetable gardens and even more just for the beauty of their flowers. Low-growing, small-flowered alliums are excellent front-border plants. The statuesque, tall globe varieties add a unique architecture to the middle and back borders. All onions are easy to grow, not demanding and pest resistant.

Rising in popularity now are the ornamental onions, known for their big spherical flower heads that may be white, pink, lavender, purple, yellow or blue. Mop-like nodding flower umbels or perfectly round globes of florets all come on sturdy stems that are great as cut flowers. Onions are also very attractive to pollinators and are perfect for rock gardens and mixed borders. Order these now for fall planting and make sure to plant in full sun, avoiding soggy soil. Here are some of our favorites:

Onion species and varieties

Allium caeruleum – The small-headed azure blue onion

A. caesium ‘Zamin’ – Medium sky blue, good cut

A. christophii – Delicate, starry light purple florets in enormous loose heads

A. giganteum – Just as it says, giant! Parent of many hybrids

A. moly ‘Jeannine’ – Clear sunny yellow, small clusters

A. nevskianum – Large and low, deep pink flowers and wide leaves

A. schubertii – Huge, open, spidery heads like fireworks

A. sphaerocephalon – Classic drumstick allium in purple and green

A. stellatum – Native glade onion, delicate and great on shallow soils

A. stipitatum ‘White Giant’ – White version of giganteum

A. stipitatum ‘Violet Beauty’ – Amethyst version of giganteum

A. triquetrum – Simple, nodding white flowers

Hybrid allium cultivars

‘Ambassador’– Huge, softball-sized purple globes

‘Atlas’ – Silvery purple, large, elegant heads

‘Cameleon’ – Dainty color changer shading from pink to white

‘Early Emperor’ – One of the first large-flowered forms to bloom

‘Firmament’ – Large, dark purple heads, loose and airy

‘Gladiator’ – Very large with strong stems

‘Globemaster’ – Huge, premium, long-lasting spheres

‘Miami’ – Airy, rich rosy lavender half-dome umbels

‘Mount Everest’ – Tall, white, four-inch globes

‘Pink Jewel’ – Excellent clear pink with large flowers

‘Silver Spring’ – Bicolor white with pink veins, baseball-sized

‘Summer Drummer’ – Late blooming drumstick form

Allium ‘Millenium,’ ‘Pink Planet,’ ‘Serendipity,’ ‘Summer Beauty’ and ‘Windy City’ are like chives, but better. They form low, solid clumps with small but numerous flower heads. These are spring-planted, so order plugs in January. Your butterflies will thank you.