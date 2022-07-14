French Artist in St. Louis Describes Her Inspiration for Ceramics Sold in the Metro Area

When Fleur Reboul started taking a ceramics workshop in 2019, little did she know that clay would become her calm during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I had always wanted to work with clay, but I never had the opportunity to do it,” says Reboul, who was a prop-maker in France before moving to St. Louis with her husband in 2015.
“I met this French artist who used to live in St. Louis, and she was doing a lot of drawings, but also sculpture with clay,” Reboul continues. “She had a little workshop to teach hand-built sculpture, so I decided to try and do the workshop, and then I started to teach myself the wheel. And then the pandemic happened, so I decided to rent a wheel and just do that so I would not lose my mind like everybody else. I found something to make life stuck in the house easier.”
However, her ceramics soon expanded beyond her home in the form of a small business, FHAR studio.
“For now, I do a lot of functional ceramic,” Reboul says. “I do the usual coffee [and] espresso cups, plates and things like that.” Reboul also creates ceramics that are less likely to be found in home goods shops, like a smudge bowl designed for burning incense, sandalwood and other things.
Reboul accepts inquiries for projects through her Instagram account or FHAR studio email, fhar.studio@gmail.com. “I like to listen to people and what they want, how they use their things and then make it for them so it’s personalized,” she says. “It’s fitting their use of an object rather than finding something in a store and making it work for them.”
And Reboul also sells her ceramics locally at Urban Matter in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.
“I’m very happy to be part of that,” Reboul adds. “I just started, so I just brought a bunch of pieces, and they took almost everything, so I’m making some more stuff for them right now.”
And although Reboul finds creating with clay cathartic, her favorite piece to put together thus far has been a watering can with a large handle.
“It’s very challenging to make because clay has a memory,” Reboul notes. “If I twist it the wrong way or I do something wrong, it could break everything. So it’s very hard to make, but I’m pretty happy I’ve managed to make some.”