Embrace the Beauty of Imperfection With These 3 Home Décor Pieces

Indigo home accents dramatize the ancient Japanese art of shibori (a manual tie-dyeing technique) and the wabi sabi aesthetic of imperfection.

Eastern Accents’ indigo bedding exemplifies shibori. It’s available as both a quilted comforter and a duvet cover, with the latter featuring ties on four corners for easy comforter attachment and hidden button closure. (salliehome.com)

A gently tapered neck allows for a graceful display of fresh flowers in A&B Home Inc.’s porcelain round vase, decorated with an Indigo abstract pattern. (rustedchandelier.com)

The Adela vase stands apart with its striking gradients of deep blue. The two-layer craquelle/crackle glass is handblown using a technique discovered in the 16th century, resulting in the stunning visual effect of delicate cracking. (bungalow5.com)