What once was an outdated kitchen is now a modern and marvelous masterpiece, thanks to Ellen Kurtz of Ellen Kurtz Interiors.
“It was definitely done in the ‘80s or ‘90s, somewhere in there,” Kurtz says of the original model.
Kurtz rearranged the walls to create a new butler’s pantry before customizing nearly every component of the kitchen – including refacing cabinets, adding new appliances from Authorized Appliance, adding modern light fixtures from Metro Lighting, replacing the existing angular island and more.
“The countertop on the island was part of this project that we fell in love with,” Kurtz says. “The Cambria has actual gold flecks in it and has every color in that kitchen, including the backsplash.”
The sincere star of the space, though, is the custom range hood featuring brushed gold accents.
“The range hood is definitely a focal point,” Kurtz says.
As is the mosaic pattern – a beautiful Carrara marble with gold and black insets – that’s offset by a simple, yet stunning, subway tile.
“We wanted to keep a classic look for the rest of the house because it’s a real traditional home,” Kurtz says. “Now it’s very elegant and classic like the rest of the house.”
Ellen Kurtz Interiors, 10641 Liberty Ave., St. Louis, 314-426-6262, ellenkurtzinteriors.com