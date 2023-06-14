These three pieces help create an elevated but approachable interior.

The six-arm Remy chandelier is crafted from a combination of cast composite material and carved hardwood with a gilt and gesso finish. It is 35 inches in diameter. (aidangrayhome.com)

The 74-inch wide hardwood Carmichael buffet wears an anthracite gesso finish with gilt detailing. The interior features 13 separate compartments, each with two shelves. (blissstudio.com)

This bespoke settee with a Venetian-inspired profile was inspired by the Plaza headboard. It features a double welt that draws the eye to the unusual contours and sits on beautiful turned wood legs with brass casters. (ohenryhouseltd.com)