The Manchester furniture and home décor store Donnelly Decor might be the newest kid on the block known as Furniture Row, but owner Debbie Donnelly is by no means a novice to the biz. With more than 35 years of experience in interior design with her eponymous company, Donnelly Interiors, she took the plunge with a brick-and-mortar and opened at the end of April after a two-month renovation and zhush.
“Being an interior designer in St. Louis, it was frustrating that there wasn’t a place to buy furniture off the floor that was different, unique and affordable,” she says. “Then this location popped up, and it seemed like the perfect spot for something this area was missing,” she says.
The 3,800-square-foot corner spot’s double doors open to a two-story foyer filled with natural light. A tiered chandelier, white painted brick walls and feathered pendant lights above the checkout counter lend elegance to the space, and a dreamy 13-foot painting commissioned by local artist Sarah Frost (who is available to customize paintings of any size or style for Donnelly customers) is the cherry on top.
People are also reading…
“Right when you walk in, you get the sense the store is cool, calm and and a bit on the glamorous side – but that it’s also soothing, fun and on-trend,” Donnelly says. “Almost everything is ‘earth inspired’ with some kind of natural element, and we’re also trying to reach everybody’s price point.”
You can come in and spend $7 or $3,000, Donnelly says, depending on whether you’re seeking out a popular Archipelago candle, an elegant bookend, darling alphabet votives, sleek end tables or glamorous throw pillows – or if you’re instead browsing the range of area rugs or higher end lines like their John-Richard collection or selection of sought-after Chelsea House and Wildwood lamps. The space is laid out by function (e.g., living room, dining room, man cave) and by theme (e.g., Parisian-style flea market goods or gift-giving items like gemstone artisan jewelry, dainty catchalls and sleek partyware).
A few of Donnelly’s favorites at the moment include Zodax gold-and-silver geometric serving pieces that make a great wedding gift, a Vertuu wooden serving tray with a tiny domed glass cover for transporting outdoors and a rustic wooden A&B Home drink tray that has slots for four shot glasses and a whiskey or tequila bottle to nestle in. As a seasoned designer, Donnelly knows exactly what clients are looking for and has seamlessly blended her interior design business with the retail store to give customers a full-service answer to any decorating or designing need.
“It’s like instant gratification, grab-and-go…there’s no waiting period,” she says. “We’re trying to offer a solution to anyone’s interior design or home décor needs, whether [the customer is] doing a new build and [is] ordering everything from us, or just coming into the store to take home what’s on the floor.”
Inside, you’ll also find Donnelly Interiors’ new studio. To make the most of the extra square footage, Donnelly moved her interior design business to the Manchester store, as well as offices for cabinetry expert Kimberly Matthews of KM Designs and interior designer Ellen Kurtz. Donnelly is typically on the retail floor three days per week and offers an unmatched shopping experience in which the designer herself can provide expert advice on whether that couch would look good in your space and various ways you can customize it for the best value.
“I’ll help people who come in interested or looking for something, and I’ll give them my cell number, and they’ll go home and text me photos of their room for me to look at so I can let them know what pieces will or won’t work,” she says.
With the opening of the brick-and-mortar, Donnelly is able to score special discounts for customers, as some manufacturers and brands offer reduced stocking-dealer prices for accounts with physical locations – anywhere from 10 to 20 percent. Plus, Donnelly Decor shoppers have the option to order from the 200-plus manufacturers they work with without any design fees. These fees typically cost $100 to $200 an hour for the time the designer spends in the home and working on the project, totaling anywhere from $500 to $1,000.
“My interior design customers come in and are able to browse and actually grab products – lamps, artwork – and take it home with them,” she says. “Other clients, we’ve taken things out of the store to their home, and I don’t charge for design service if they order through us.”
Adding a retail outpost to her already successful interior design business was a gamble, but Donnelly says the challenge to create an integrated, full-service, top-to-bottom design and décor headquarters just made sense. “Any time I’m in the store, it benefits my interior design business, and there’s tons of crossover,” she says. “I give a lot of design advice while I’m here, and I enjoy helping people with whatever they need.”
Donnelly Decor, 14288 Manchester Road, Manchester, 636-386-5160, instagram.com/donnellydecor