This sprawling, elegant home is perfectly situated on a desirable Kirkwood street. Upon entering, you will be stunned by the study room on the right, a formal dining room to the left and impressive front and back staircases – all beautifully decorated with tall ceilings and incredible millwork. Beyond the grand entry, walk past the powder room to discover a spacious family room complete with a wet bar.
Adjacent to the family room is the updated kitchen offering two dishwashers, two sinks, a walk-in pantry and custom cabinetry. Off the kitchen, you’ll find both the hearth room and a deck leading down to the patio, outdoor fireplace and backyard. The first floor also features a mudroom with built-in cubbies hidden in the rear of the home at the entrance to the three-car garage.
The second floor has a stunning primary suite with two walk-in closets and a large bath, a guest suite, two additional bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath and an entertainment loft. The third floor has a family room, two bedrooms and a bonus space. This stunning home truly has it all.
This six-bedroom, five full-bathroom and one half-bathroom home in Kirkwood is listed for $2.299 million.
