Take advantage of an incredible opportunity to live in a luxurious gated community in Chesterfield. This beautifully renovated ranch-style home has been updated for today’s lifestyle with new engineered hardwood flooring throughout the main level; high-end quartz countertops and waterfall backsplash in the custom-built kitchen; new lighting and millwork; and new custom built-in shelves in the main floor office.

Featuring more than 4,200 square feet, you’ll have plenty of space to entertain friends and family – including the spacious lower level that includes its own wet bar. Additional highlights include two fireplaces, a main floor laundry and a covered patio and two-car garage, located on a private cul-de-sac. Don’t miss out on this gorgeous home!

This three-bedroom, three full-bathroom and one half-bathroom home in Clayton is listed for $1,150,000.

