This meticulously maintained Tudor home in Sherwood Forest will enchant you at first glance. Stepping into the foyer, you’ll find the interior has been tastefully and thoughtfully updated with fine finishes, blending traditional charm with a modern, chic vibe. Hardwood floors and sun drenched windows that cast a soft light on the elegant living room and dining room, and the stunning Chef's kitchen overlooks the step down great room with cathedral ceiling, huge windows and easy access to the outdoors. A butlers’ pantry and a laundry room add convenience to the main floor.
The grand staircase leads upstairs, where you’ll find a spa-like primary ensuite, as well as well-appointed bedrooms, including one ensuite, a hall bath and a second laundry. The custom-finished third floor boasts a vaulted ceiling, bath and plenty of storage. Enjoy the private sanctuary created by lush, landscaping, as well as an attached two car garage.
People are also reading…
This 5-bedroom, 4 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Webster Groves is listed for $1,495,000.
Ellen Dolan
Laura McCarthy Real Estate
314-799-5476 (Dolan), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com
Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise with the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of the 100-plus agents there specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with metro area neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.