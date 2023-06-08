Truly tucked away, this free-standing home is on the best lot in its development. The interior of this sophisticated home benefits from the open, airy floor plan, making the space light-filled and elegant. This concept coupled with the high ceilings is ideal for displaying art and is conducive to a vast array of styles and decor. Gathering areas for your family include an intimate hearth room with a relaxed flow to the kitchen, which includes an eat-in dining space, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. The luxurious master bedroom is complete with an en suite bath and two walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms with direct access to a full bathroom complete the second floor. Additional highlights include the partially finished lower level with storage, an office or rec room and a half bath, as well as the oversized two-car garage.