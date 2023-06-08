Truly tucked away, this free-standing home is on the best lot in its development. The interior of this sophisticated home benefits from the open, airy floor plan, making the space light-filled and elegant. This concept coupled with the high ceilings is ideal for displaying art and is conducive to a vast array of styles and decor. Gathering areas for your family include an intimate hearth room with a relaxed flow to the kitchen, which includes an eat-in dining space, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. The luxurious master bedroom is complete with an en suite bath and two walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms with direct access to a full bathroom complete the second floor. Additional highlights include the partially finished lower level with storage, an office or rec room and a half bath, as well as the oversized two-car garage.
This desirable location is walkable to restaurants, shops and schools, and also offers easy access to downtown Clayton and Shaw Park via Forest Park footbridge. This is an original owner home, never before on the market. Make it your own!
People are also reading…
This three-bedroom, two full-bathroom and two half-bathroom home in Clayton is listed for $910,000.
Jamie Marvel
Laura McCarthy Real Estate
314-704-1384 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com
Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise with the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of the 100-plus agents there specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with metro area neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.