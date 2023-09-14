Located in the sought-after Harwood Hills, this stunning custom home has been impeccably cared for. The attractive floorplan welcomes you with the grand staircase, hickory floors, bright living room, and dining room featuring a coffered ceiling and bay window. The two-story great room has a gas fireplace as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and upgraded millwork. An archway leads you the kitchen, decked out with granite counters, stainless appliances.

The main floor master suite has a walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with his and hers vanities, tile surround shower and tub. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and full bathrooms, along with an office that could be used as another bedroom. The spacious lower level offers a family room with a projector screen, a wet bar, a recreation area with a Murphy bed and a full bath. Outside there is a stamped concrete patio, lovely landscaping, a tranquil water feature and a stylish gazebo! Additional features include a main floor laundry, an irrigation system, and a three-car garage.

This four-bedroom, four full-bathroom and one half-bathroom home in Des Peres is listed for $1.325 million.

Katie McLaughlin

Laura McCarthy Real Estate

