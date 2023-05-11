Located on a private one-acre lot, this beautiful custom Town and Country home built by Manlin offers the best in modern living. The entry foyer opens to the spacious dining room and study with a vaulted, beamed ceiling. The great room and hearth room are perfect for entertaining with gorgeous box beam ceilings, built-in bookcases and separate fireplaces. The designer kitchen features quartz countertops, subway tile, a center island, Wolf and Sub Zero appliances and glass front cabinetry. The main floor has breathtaking hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings throughout – as well as a main-floor laundry.

The stunning main floor master suite has a coffered ceiling and box bay windows, as well as a luxurious bath with his-and-her vanities, a walk-in tile surround shower, a soaking tub and walk-in closets. Upstairs there are four additional bedrooms, two full baths and a second laundry room. The lower level includes a recreation space, wet bar, bedroom, fourth full bath and ample storage for future expansion. The gorgeous double doors and nicely landscaped yard invite you into this wonderful opportunity!

This six-bedroom, four full-bathroom and one half-bathroom home in Clayton is listed for $1,899,900.

