Talk about perfection. One King's Pond offers fabulous space, remarkable updates and a fantastic, walkable location. The home has been cared for and beautifully upgraded over the years. From the curb you’ll be drawn to the crisp white brick exterior and the architectural accent of the stunning new windows and lush landscaping.

The inside is a treat as well. A handsome entry welcomes, leading to gorgeous living and dining rooms offering an abundance of natural light with their floor to ceiling windows. State of the art appliances highlight the new kitchen, wonderfully designed for everyday living or entertaining a crowd. There are views of the private back yard and patios from the kitchen and family room. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of closet space; the baths are current; and the primary suite is expansive with a walk-in closet. There is a laundry on the second floor as well as one in the finished lower level. The lower level also offers additional entertaining space and has a newly finished half bath. Enjoy!