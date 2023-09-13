Migrating monarch butterflies have brought joy and vitality to my garden for many years. Because I’ve cultivated a wide variety of host and nectar plants, the garden is usually filled with monarchs, swallowtails, painted ladies and a multitude of moths and bees. I have always planted extra parsley to feed parsley worms, the colorful caterpillars of the black swallowtail, and I grow several species of milkweeds for the monarchs. A plethora of nectar plants like Agastache, Chinese chives and Joe-Pye-weed support a wide suite of pollinators and are usually like busy airports with rapid landings and take-offs, a vortex of winged creatures.

My new garden that I started in January includes a grand floral buffet with many of these butterfly garden magnets – but the parsley, now 4 feet tall and going to seed, has not had a single caterpillar. The Joe-Pye has attracted only a handful of bees, most of them honeybees. Even my kale, normally needing vigilant tending to prevent total destruction by cabbage butterfly larvae, has attracted only one white cabbage adult all season.

Why is there a noticeable absence of insects in my garden? The new place is deep in suburbia, surrounded by lush green lawns managed with too much fertilizer and pesticides. Sprays for mosquitos and grubs also kill harmless insects like lightning bugs and butterflies. That explains only part of the problem. A recent visit to the lush and lovely prairie at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center yielded only one single monarch and a tiger swallowtail, even though the prairie is carefully managed to maximize biodiversity. Is there a bigger problem at hand?

Indeed, there is. Dr. David Wagner, an expert on caterpillars at the University of Connecticut, told me that the annual caterpillar counts are way down from normal years – not just for monarchs, but for other butterflies and moths as well. Scorching temperatures and extreme drought to the south have hurt the reproduction of migratory butterflies, like monarchs, so few have arrived at our latitude. The heat has reduced bloom and thus the nectar to feed them. The situation is worsening with climate change moving full speed ahead.

Despite this discouraging news, there are plenty of ways for gardeners to help slow the decreasing butterfly numbers. Here are some ways to help:

Move to a plant-based diet and grow food.

Plant more trees to help cool our cities and sequester carbon.

Significantly reduce the size of our lawns to reduce both chemical inputs and gasoline use.

Switch to battery-operated or electric garden equipment, where feasible, to reduce the excessive air pollution from two-stroke engines, common to blowers, mowers and other gas-powered tools.

Expand the use of native and pollinator plants in our gardens, exploring new ways of combining plants to increase density and diversify bloom times.

Be creative as you plan and plant new garden beds. Have fun with it and help our winged friends at the same time!