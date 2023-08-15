Strong modern lines in a bold red palette make these home décor items pop.

This stunning modern work on canvas is from the CHC collection for Century Furniture. It has been stretched, framed and hand embellished for an authentic look. (chcart.com)

A vivid red lacquered wood frame surrounds the Pagoda mirror, designed by Jamie Merida for Chelsea House. It is 52 inches tall and 28 inches wide. The mirror is also available with a white or gold frame. (brodylamp.com)

Jessica Charles Lexi slipper chair comes to life in a dramatic red and white geometric patterned upholstery fabric. The versatile armless chair features exposed wood legs and is available with or without a tufted back. Its streamlined design ensures that it will work in a variety of situations. (shubertdesign.com)