Modernized lines and patterns from the past pair with a classic blue and white palette for simply stunning results.

Dana Gibson’s Rosinda bergère nods to the past while standing firmly in the present. The bright white finish is the perfect foil for the dramatic blue and white fabric upholstery. (rustedchandelier.com)

Port 68 presents Hannah, a modern, casual interpretation of a Chinese export pattern on a saucer made circa 1740 and found at Colonial Williamsburg. The oval porcelain planter is decorated with blue asters on a cream ground and is part of the Port 68 Williamsburg collection. Perfect for small plants, fresh fruit or fresh flowers, the planter is accented with solid brass feet. (designanddetailstl.com)

The Inga settee is a streamlined Interpretation of a time-honored traditional design with a lowered camel-shape. Inga is also available with a skirted front and waterfall sides and back. (ohenryhouseltd.com)