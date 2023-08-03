Your yard is meant to be enjoyed. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and entertain or simply want to add privacy and curb appeal to your home, Chesterfield Valley Nursery has both the expertise and the inventory to give you the outdoor space of your dreams.

In business for over 30 years, Chesterfield Valley Nursery offers everything from planting and sprucing up landscaping to full outdoor kitchens and living spaces – and everything in between.

“One of the spaces we’re currently designing has a lot of different elements,” explains buyer and marketing manager Andria Graeler. “We want those elements to complement each other so everything flows. We want to make sure that there’s a flow from the indoor living space to the outside that blends in with the client’s style. We transfer the home’s style into an outdoor space with the materials, shapes and colors we use.”

When it comes to the live elements of the design, Chesterfield Valley Nursery ensures the space will look beautiful and inviting year-round by including deciduous and evergreen plants, as well as unique plants with colorful leaves and bark to create color in the winter season. The nursery prides itself on having the finest selection of ornamental and specimen plants, taking annual trips to Oregon every year to pick the best of the best. The team also ensures that more practical aspects like drainage are considered so the outdoor living spaces remain glamorous.

Graeler adds that one of her favorite parts of this and any project is seeing all of these elements come together.

“It’s great to see the step-by-step process,” she says. “We have multiple crews working at the same time – someone working on the fireplace and someone else working on the stone for the kitchen – and it was really cool to see the unique stonework come together. The final elements really tie in the whole space, even down to laying down the fresh mulch. It makes everything pop and gives it that nice finish.”

Chesterfield Valley Nursery, 16825 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 636-532-9307, chesterfieldvalleynursery.com