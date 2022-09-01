Central West End apartment renovation showcases stately library

What once was an uninspired space within the 11-story President Apartments building in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood has become an elegant library for its residents, thanks to a regal renovation done by Jessie Miller of Jessie D. Miller Interior Design.
“The space felt like an abandoned funeral home,” Miller says. “Completely uninspired and depressing. … The vibe was completely transformed. It doesn’t feel like the same room at all. It tells a story and invites conversations to linger.”
The architecture of the space played a large part in Miller’s design.
“It was effortless to showcase the spectacular original marble fireplace mantel, plaster crown molding and original green checkerboard terrazzo flooring,” Miller relates. “I had a very minimal budget to work with, so a lot of the pieces were dug up from my archives.”
Those pieces included a pair of black Georgian wingbacks, a vintage area rug, orange upholstered French armchairs, an Empress Eugénie portrait and many other delights – all items that had lived with Miller herself at some point over the years.
“It is so personally dear to me,” Miller says. “[It’s] a true gift to be able to give so many of my beloved treasures a beautiful home for so many people to enjoy and feel proud of. … Designing gathering places is such a pleasure – I hope to be able to reimagine many more of the forgotten Central West End treasures for the neighborhood to enjoy.”
Jessie D. Miller Interior Design, 2741 Sutton Blvd., St. Louis, 314-494-1398, jessiedmiller.com