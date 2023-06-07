What began as a blank slate is now a bold and beautiful basement thanks to the C&M Interiors team.
“This space is modern and elegant in a way that feels unexpected for a lower level,” says Channing Krichevsky, principal designer of C&M Interiors. “There is a large gathering space in front of a striking media wall that lends itself to cozying up and watching a movie for the whole family, along with a secondary seating area intended for enjoying wine from the massive wine cellar that was installed.”
A cellar that was elegantly executed with gorgeous glass walls.
“We love the way the glass walls turned out so that our clients could truly enjoy being immersed in their wine collection,” Krichevsky says. “We wanted it to feel like a place where you could throw a successful party while also having a one-on-one conversation with another person as you sip on a beautiful Napa pinot.”
And sipping is certainly made simple while sitting in the beautiful blue barrel-back chairs selected for the space.
“One of our favorite components of the space is the four swivel chairs settled in a way that promotes conversation,” says Maria Hogrefe, principal designer of C&M Interiors. “The barrel back encloses you to help you feel as though you are in an intimate setting. They are extremely warm and inviting.”
Which is also reflective of the space as a whole.
“We love the way the project turned out and it was truly a joy working with this repeat client,” Hogrefe says. “The client really gave us free rein when it came to the design, and I think that shines through in the end results.”
C&M Interiors, 937 Midland Blvd., University City, 314-328-1923, candminteriors.com