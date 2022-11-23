Bold home décor for warm and toasty vibes

We love a bold take on modern design in the warm tones of the season.

Vanguard Furniture’s Osborne buffet is distinguished by a grasscloth face with the Marquis finish. Premium textured round bar hardware is centered on each drawer and door. The interior is fitted for cord management and includes two adjustable glass shelves. (threefrenchhens.com)

Van Collier’s Hawes sconce is part of the Ginkgo collection. Crafted of aluminum and painted with a gold finish, this organically inspired sconce echoes the shape of the broad fan-shaped leaf and measures 17-inches wide and 14.5-inches high. Custom finishes are available. (vancollier.com)

With a slight Deco lounge demeanor, the David Phoenix Athena Sofa is a well-dressed choice. Beckoning with a gracious curved back, serpentine tight base and sumptuous scrolled arms, this elegant stunner is a standout from every direction. (shubertdesign.com)