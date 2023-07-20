Shade, wind and water are the three most important elements for a relaxing and comfortable summer garden oasis and gardener’s retreat.

Shade

Tall, maturing trees are the best providers of long-term shade canopies. It’s not an instant fix, but one that can help cool both your garden and house over time. For the best value, choose small- to medium-size nursery stock for planting, as super-large transplants are very slow to establish. Place deciduous trees where they will eventually shade the west side of your house, but far enough away from the foundation so that they don’t clog gutters or crack concrete. I was lucky to inherit a mature red maple with a large shade footprint at my house. Since it is more than ten degrees cooler there, it has become my go-to spot for summer relaxation.

Immediate shade solutions are numerous. Pre-fab or custom arbors, pergolas or trellises covered with lath, vines or fabric will create an instant haven. Smaller units can be assembled in a day, often as a DIY project with a helper. A friend of mine built a romantic retreat with galvanized pipe large enough to hold seating for 12 people. She planted it with several different vines giving it a unique and interesting design. Shade canopies and sun sails made out of fabric are popular and can be used for temporary cover until vines become established. Choose hardy kiwis, climbing roses, Dutchman’s pipe, native honeysuckle or native wisteria for manageable vines. Avoid invasive plants such as Japanese honeysuckle, Chinese wisteria, vining euonymus, porcelain vine, Asian bittersweet or ivy as they may escape into the wild and cause serious environmental harm. While you think about permanent solutions, pop up a patio umbrella and locate the best spot for aesthetics and convenience.

Wind and Water

Nothing is better to give relief on those sweltering July days than a breeze. Wire an exterior-grade fan into your arbor to both cool and waft mosquitos away. Popular with my family is a misting fan on a portable stand, which hooks up to a garden hose and electrical outlet to provide a gentle and refreshing spray. I’ve also used inexpensive overhead mist lines to create a cooling curtain on the edge of the awning. Simply attach to any overhead structure with zip ties or hang on basket hooks from trees, connect a garden hose and watch the kids frolic!

From my Texas days, I learned that just the sound of moving water has a cooling effect. Increase the pump speed on garden fountains and birdbaths to create an audible tinkle. Solar fountains can be added to swimming pools or koi ponds to create more soothing sounds. As the heat index rises, use your own imagination and creativity to make your summer garden into your own private oasis.