An inside look at a colorful Ladue living room renovation

When tasked with reviving a bland and boring living room in a 1930s Ladue home, Youtopia Designs owner Candice Wideman delivered a space that’s sophisticated – yet sassy.
“They have a very sophisticated sort of style but are a lot of fun,” Wideman says. “They definitely infused color into the design to create a space that is intriguing, inviting and unique.”
Wideman says the project began by refinishing the home’s original wood floors in a darker tone and repainting, thereby creating a neutral backdrop for the planned pops of color, which is “hands down” Wideman’s favorite component of the space.
“I think my favorite part of this project is just the colors,” Wideman says. “Even just within the little seating section, you’ve got your solids, but then the throw pillows and ottomans infuse that bit of pattern and emphasize the color.”
This contrast is showcased in the custom draperies, the floral wallcovering above the mantel, in plush pillows and much more.
“In general, it was just kind of a lot of mixing and matching,” Wideman says. “Honestly, I love it. It’s just unique in artwork, wallcoverings, those pops of colors. It’s one of my favorites to date, and everyone seems to just really gravitate toward this one, which is really fun.”
Youtopia Designs, 10864 Leebur Drive, St. Louis, 314-556-9811, youtopiadesigns.com