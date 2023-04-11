When tasked with creating a sophisticated yet standout dining room, Amy Studebaker of Amy Studebaker Design delivered with playful pops of color, discrete details and fabulous functionality.

“Because our clients enjoy entertaining so much, there was a main focus on making the dining room a space where serving family meals feels sophisticated and easy-going,” Studebaker says. “When our clients wanted something polished yet unique for their dining room, we knew a Gracie-inspired wallpaper would be just the detail to base the design around.”

Studebaker found a Chinoiserie mural, showcasing garden scenes in a soft color palette, which she says helped her to achieve her goal.

“The wallpaper is an obvious favorite design element as it acts as a stunning work of art surrounding the entire room,” Studebaker says. “In a light lavender with delicate florals and birds, it makes the perfect statement.”

As does the fretwork pattern adorning the ceiling.

“The fretwork pattern allows the ceiling to have its moment, but not overtake the design,” Studebaker says. “Instead, it plays an integral part in the overall style and feel of the room.”

Her favorite component of the room, though, is the stunning chandelier in the space’s center.

“The feather chandelier is such a fun focal piece in this dining room,” Studebaker says. “It allows the space to be playful while still making the dining room feel traditional.”

Which was the ultimate goal for the space.

“I love when a client comes to us with a specific color palette in mind for their home,” Studebaker says. “Colors, textures and patterns set the tone for a home, and we wanted this bright color palette to feel graceful yet approachable. We normally don’t have the opportunity to work with shades of purple, so this was a fun change for us!”

Amy Studebaker Design, 11614 Page Service Drive, St. Louis, 314-440-0853, amystudebakerdesign.com