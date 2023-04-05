The genus Agastache (a′-gus-stash or -stash-ee) numbers among my favorites in the mint family.

Sister to catmint and cousin of Salvia, the genus’ easy-to-grow plants seem equally at home in a perennial border or a herb garden. Among the nearly two dozen species, all but one grow in North America.

The “giant hyssops” varieties, from the northern cluster of native species, grow in the upper half of the U.S. and into Canada, with one species in Asia. The “hummingbird mints,” from the southerly cluster, feature native species found in the Southwest and Mexico.

The botanical distinctions between the two clusters rank as minor – curving or straight anthers and small or large upper lips – but the cultural differences can be significant. The locally hardy giant hyssops tolerate a little shade, while hummingbird mints (treated as annuals) need hotter, drier spots to thrive. Also, blossoms often range in color to match their habitats, with colder blues and purples for the northern species and warm desert hues in the southern.

All species and varieties act as pollinator magnets. Hundreds of bees, moths and butterflies at times flock to my blue flowered plants, with hummingbirds on the yellow, rose and red ones. Mix single plants in the flower border, or mass several along the dry side of a driveway; just make room for them somewhere, and your garden should come alive with winged visitors.

Once in bloom, flowers continue until frost and, if deadheaded, become especially heavy. Other than a touch of powdery mildew if grown too close to an irrigation riser, these mints look excellent in any sunny garden. (Incidentally, the aromatic foliage, which deer detest, makes a great tea.)

To encourage spring returns, plant Agastaches in drier spots on slopes or mounds. Mulch with dark gravel chips for drainage and winter heat gain. If no new growth occurs by April, replant with a new variety.

Here are some varieties to consider:

Hyssop Group. The lovely, large plants of the perennial Korean hyssop (A. rugose), anise hyssop (A. foeniculum) and their hybrid, ‘Blue Fortune,’ all sport blue or violet flowers. A bright, yellow-leaved anise named Golden Jubilee adds another color dimension to a border. Black Adder, meanwhile, is a premium anise hyssop cultivar. All five look big and bold, with Popsicle-style inflorescences on plants 2- to 4-feet tall and across.

Hummingbird Mint Group. The Kudos series from Terra Nova was developed to provide dwarf, well-branched, disease-resistant and cold-hardy hummingbird mints. The series’ members have earned good reviews from trial gardens and would love to take a bow in your own garden this year, with elegant floral stems in Kudos Coral (bright), Ambrosia (soft coral), Red, Mandarin (orange), Gold, Yellow and Silver Blue. The Poquito series offers similar colors with more bold floral spikes. Also, watch for Tutti-Frutti, Desert Sunrise and Morello – hybrids of Mexican and Southwestern species. These smaller plants work very well to add a color punch to containers.