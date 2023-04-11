You simply can’t go wrong with high-end jacquard sheeting, hand-painted decorative porcelain and a low-rider cocktail table.
A scrolling floral jacquard design adds subtle sophistication to Ralph Lauren’s 600-thread-count Italian cotton sateen pillow shams, sheeting and duvet cover. Machine washable, it’s available in full/queen and king sizes. (ralphlaurenhome.com)
This 19.5-inch-high porcelain ginger jar is made using ancient methods. It features an intensely detailed, hand-painted village scene that could inspire the design direction for an entire room. (ethanallen.com)
EJ Victor’s low-rider Ming cocktail table is made in the U.S. from maple solids. It features a carbon high-gloss finish. It’s available with numerous paint and stain options. (designanddetailstl.com)