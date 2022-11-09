A parlor redesign invites guests to linger over drinks and timeless décor

A formal dining room is now a parlor packed with pattern, texture and personality, thanks to Liz Basler at Castle Design.
“Our client is an incredibly well-mannered, gracious Southern woman, and she invites people to sit down, have a conversation and have a bourbon,” Basler says. “They like to visit with friends and enjoy time with them, so they wanted to create spaces that allowed them to entertain in a stylish way.”
Basler kicked off the redesign by painting the walls, millwork and ceiling in a rich navy blue, which is beautifully accentuated by gold touches and classic English plaid window dressings in blue and beige.
“The space is a mixture of timeless design and menswear,” Basler says. “It’s a stylish, comfortable place to gather for gracious living, which is an homage to this lovely family and how they conduct themselves.”
People are also reading…
The space features not only fantastic new accessories – like the luscious mink-colored velvet barrel chairs, weathered leather ottoman and patchwork hide rug – but also family heirlooms.
“She has some really fantastic legacy pieces; the picture frames are from their family,” Basler says. “The chandelier is a heritage piece from her grandmother. I love the idea of mixing some of the heritage pictures and the light fixture with more traditional items. I think the space turned out lovely.”
Castle Design, 7707 Clayton Road, Clayton, 314-727-6622, emilycastle.com