4 St. Louis area candle-makers reveal their favorite fall fragrances

Whether you spring for pumpkin spice at the first sign of fall or prefer other autumnal aromas, there’s no denying the fabulous fragrances of fall. And St. Louis has a slew of candle-makers crafting scents you’re sure to savor this season.
“This fall, we are offering three fall scents in our lineup: toasted marshmallow, moonflower and, of course, pumpkin spice,” Kyera Belton of Skin & Wicks says. Highlighting the toasted marshmallow, she describes it as “sweet, but still has a woodsy smell because of the smoke and oak notes.”
All of Skin & Wicks’ candles feature wood wicks. “Wood wicks crackle, so it sounds like a fireplace or a campfire, which makes them perfect for fall,” Belton adds.
Little Lemon Candles creates candles using cotton wicks, natural soy wax flakes and phthalate-free fragrance oils.
“My personal fall favorite this year is fall leaves + apple (with green leaves, pecan, berries and apples) because it reminds me of going to Eckert’s and riding on the hayride past the apple trees with my daughter, Alma,” Kayla Buckowitz of Little Lemon Candles says. “It’s really amazing how a candle can take you back to a memory like that.”
Additional fall scents from Little Lemon Candles include caramel apple bourbon (the customer fall favorite), toasted pumpkin + spice, cardamom latte and mulled wine.
“Mulled wine has been and always will be part of our fall collection, since 2020,” Buckowitz adds. “It is fruity, with notes of apple, orange and cranberry, and slightly spicy because of the cinnamon and red wine that is blended into the oils.”
Urban Candle, which recently relocated to 4920 Hampton Ave., has eight fall scents, including cinnamon chai, cashmere, Mediterranean fig and orchard pear.
“Our fan favorites include pumpkin chai,” Chris DePalma of Urban Candle says. "It’s an amazing blend that just reminds you of an autumn day, with a dusting of cardamom and apple swirled into mild notes of pumpkin and brown sugar.” DePalma says apple harvest is another fan favorite, with its ripe apple scent and a touch of spice, but the scent fallen leaves is a personal favorite.
“It smells just like a pile of autumn leaves on your lawn,” DePalma says of the fragrance. “We wanted to create candles that were natural, safe and affordable but reflect our artistic flair, as well.”
Dianna Allen-Blalock of TERRA creates candles that encapsulate her experiences with nature, such as dolce aprium and santal persimmon for fall.
“Aprium is a cross between an apricot and a plum, and I find the sweetness of this fruit combined with notes of vanilla and walnut to be a warm, cozy scent during these chilly mornings,” Allen-Blalock says. “Persimmon is bright and, together, with smoked oud and saffron, this deeper scent is perfect for the evenings when you may be winding down, watching a movie or enjoying a book on the sofa …
“When you think of autumn, you typically think of pumpkins or apples, but I wanted to highlight a fruit that isn’t so well known. And as persimmons are native to Asia, it felt really good to bring something that is closer to my heritage and culture into the spotlight.”