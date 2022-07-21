3 Yellow and Gold Home Accents for Warm Interior Design

Golden-hued décor creates a cozy, stylish atmosphere in modern living spaces.
Zoe Bios Creative presents “Arylide,” a richly colored 24- by 32-inch work on paper. ZBC is highly regarded as a source for contemporary art; each piece is scanned from an original, with the final artwork receiving additional hand overlays of paint, ink, leaf and stain. (zoebioscreative.com)
Highland House’s Elizabeth tufted sofa is a nod to the traditional Chesterfield style. The streamlined design features exposed legs with antique brass casters. (bdaviscompany.com)
The Benson étagère, also from Highland House, works well in a library or living room, on either side of a sofa or fireplace. Created with designer details in mind, it features one shelf with a brass back to beautifully accommodate a small lamp or collection of barware. This series, which also includes a side and coffee table, was inspired by vintage Maison Jansen pieces. (designanddetailstl.com)