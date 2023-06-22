A combination of gently flared shapes and patterns in shades of coral, clay and sunset pinks create vivid home décor.

J.M. Piers’ iconic candle Pagoda lantern is crafted from tin and glass and hand-painted in a choice of fashionable colors, including white, cream, Parisian blue and Pagoda Red (shown) with gold trim. A range of similar handcrafted tin products, including tole trays, bins and planters, are also available. (servicebureaudance.org)

The Piper Collection’s Layla pillow is adorned with an artichoke pattern in shades of pink and coral. Made in the USA, the 16-inch by 24-inch rectangular pillow has an insert made of 95 percent feathers and 5 percent down. (piper-collection.com)

“Fiesta” is a hand-embellished figurative giclee on canvas by artist Nava Lundy. Dimensions, including frame, are 61 inches wide by 37 inches high. (rfadecor.com)