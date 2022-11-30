 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
The Trio

3 pieces to master a rustic chic ambiance inside your own abode

Warm brown woods, golden accents and lightly patterned upholstery create a chic getaway atmosphere. 

Carvers Guild The deer who easts my hastas 1165.jpg

Photo supplied

This whimsical, 17” x 36” mirror is aptly titled The Very Deer Who Eat My Hosta. Created by designer and sculptor Carol Canner and shown here in a bronze finish, it is also available in antique goldleaf, sterling silver leaf or a nickel finish. (carversguild.com)

Thibaut Oak Creek Stripe 6kQ0YyfA.jpeg

Photo supplied

Oak Creek Stripe is from Thibaut’s Sierra collection of stain-resistant Inside Out Performance Fabrics. This classic woven chair joins lush chenille, nubby wool and linen textile that are perfect for lakeside lodges and mountain chalets. (greatcoverupdesign.com)

arteriors wakefield ice bucket.jpg

Photo supplied

Arteriors’ Wakefield ice bucket is the perfect addition to a modern bar or drinks table. It features a multifaceted wood façade with a rich walnut finish and sculptural antiqued-brass handles. A watertight and food-safe stainless-steel insert provides insulation. (metrolightingcenters.com)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

Related to this story

Most Popular