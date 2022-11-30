3 pieces to master a rustic chic ambiance inside your own abode

Warm brown woods, golden accents and lightly patterned upholstery create a chic getaway atmosphere.

This whimsical, 17” x 36” mirror is aptly titled The Very Deer Who Eat My Hosta. Created by designer and sculptor Carol Canner and shown here in a bronze finish, it is also available in antique goldleaf, sterling silver leaf or a nickel finish. (carversguild.com)

Oak Creek Stripe is from Thibaut’s Sierra collection of stain-resistant Inside Out Performance Fabrics. This classic woven chair joins lush chenille, nubby wool and linen textile that are perfect for lakeside lodges and mountain chalets. (greatcoverupdesign.com)

Arteriors’ Wakefield ice bucket is the perfect addition to a modern bar or drinks table. It features a multifaceted wood façade with a rich walnut finish and sculptural antiqued-brass handles. A watertight and food-safe stainless-steel insert provides insulation. (metrolightingcenters.com)