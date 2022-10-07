3 pieces of décor in green and white to brighten your home

Perfect for preppy interiors, this pretty green-and-white palette articulates classical motifs that never seem to lose their charm.

Get designer/artist Dana Gibson’s signature style with the Summer Palace ginger jar lamp. The hand-painted tole base features Gibson’s clever mix of modern patterns and classical themes, executed in her fresh contemporary color palette. (rustedchandelier.com)

From the World’s Away collection of distinctive tole painted furniture and accessories comes the classic Green Pagoda square wastebasket with scalloped edges and lion handles accented with a warm gold finish. (rustedchandelier.com)

Thibaut presents Songyue, an embroidered fabric in a stunning green-on-white pattern from the Enchantment collection. It also comes as a wallpaper. (greatcoverupdesign.com)