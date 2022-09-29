 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Trio

3 nostalgic décor must-haves in trending green

Found on everything from Range Rovers and hunting boots to upholstery fabric and artwork, deep hunter, malachite and emerald greens were the it colors in mid-’80s fashion and interiors. Now, happily, they’re back again and used on pieces evocative of their heyday.

Caracole presents the La Vie de la Fete (“life of the party” in French) sofa and swivel chair from the Signature Promethean collection. Upholstered in vibrant emerald-green velvet, each seating piece features a curving black lacquer wood frame with interlocking brass inlay. A stitch design in the same graceful interlocking pattern adds interest to the sofa and chair backs. (carolhouse.com)

Chelsea House presents the Chatsworth table with a decorative malachite finish, accented by a sleek gold edge. Designed by Elizabeth Wicker, the table is also available with a lacquered cream finish with gold edging. (brodylamp.com)

The Jasper square jar by Villa & House is crafted of Blanc de Chine porcelain and embellished with an ornate chinoiserie-inspired pattern realized in a bold green color – perfect for displaying on a sideboard, an étagère or a kitchen counter. (bungalow5.com)

