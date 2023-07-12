Clean lines and rich brass finishes distinguish these beautifully crafted pieces.
Specializing in beautifully crafted upholstered furniture, Charter Street presents a build-your-own standard bench seat sofa with flared arms, a box-cushion back and white wedge feet. It’s upholstered in a white bouclé fabric. The petite Marshall tub chair sports a gracefully arched back, a box-cushion seat and tall, tapered legs. It’s upholstered in a deep green velvet fabric. (charterstreet.com)
Uttermost presents the Junius mirror. The round antique-style mirror is surrounded by a narrow metal frame with a heavily antiqued gold leaf finish. It is 43 inches in diameter. (storysevenstl.com)
Chelsea House’s slender Hayes lamp fits nicely on sideboards and small spaces. It features an antique brass finish on the column with a matching metal shade. The overall height is 24 inches. (brodylamp.com)