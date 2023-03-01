Nothing makes a house a home like good folk – folk art, that is. Here are a few examples with bold but timeless charm.

“Put Your Hands to Work” by Kolene Spicher of Spicher and Company is just one of her many remarkable works that celebrate New England coastal life. Her original work has long been showcased on Nantucket Island, where it is regularly purchased by celebrities and noteworthy names. This reproduction landscape is available in sizes 23 by 30 inches and 43 by 56 inches. (marketplaceattheabbey.com)

Hudson Valley’s Jasper chandelier features six obsidian black shades with gold metallic linings that reflect warm incandescent light onto the old bronze finish, coaxing forth the underlying brass tones. (wilsonlighting.com)

The Fancy Lucite tray is decorated with a removable diamond-patterned vinyl inlay. It’s available in three sizes: narrow – 2 by 12 by 30 inches; medium – 2 by 14 by 18 inches; and large – 2 by 20 by 30 inches. (squarefeathers.com)