3 fabulous finds to saturate your home's interiors with color

Exuberant florals in deep pinks and blues pair nicely with a demure slipper chair.

According to the Sasha Nicholas website, royalty has dined on and delighted in Herend pieces. Shown is the Indian Basket pattern, available in the full range of dishwasher-safe dinnerware. Herend dinnerware patterns have yet to be discontinued, so additional and/or replacement pieces should always be available. (sashanicholas.com)

Levtex presents the Montecito cotton bedding collection, bursting with colorful florals on a crisp white ground. The full/queen set includes one quilt and two standard shams; also available are twin and king sizes. (neimanmarcus.com)

Designed for Century Furniture, Charlotte Moss’ Charleston slipper chair is the perfect solid coordinate for floral furnishings and accessories. Moss says her signature chair was designed to flank a fireplace, furnish a feminine boudoir or be pulled together for an intimate chat anywhere in the house. (threefrenchhens.com)