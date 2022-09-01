 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Trio

3 elegant decorative objects to make homeowners appreciate formal repetition

Repetition of form ranks as a design basic. Here, a classic mirror frame and lidded urn repeat the shapes on and in an illuminated display cabinet.

Hickory-White-Inspirations_390-12-p-800.jpeg

Photo courtesy of KDR Showrooms

A crisp black finish with gold trim gives a distinctively modern feel to Hickory White’s display china cabinet. It includes nine adjustable glass shelves behind two glass doors, as well as two silverware drawers. The interior is illuminated by three can lights with a touch on/off dimmer. (kdrshowrooms.com)

chelsea house datong vase f69876d7a863110632cbbed0842767f2623823b4-full.jpg

Photo courtesy of Chelsea House

Chelsea House presents the Datong vase with a lid. Made of ceramic with a matte white finish and metallic gold glazed details, it measures 17 inches in height and 11 inches in diameter. (chelseahouseinc.com)

global views fincastel mirror 62657.jpg

Photo courtesy of Wilson Lighting

Global Views’ Fincastle mirror was inspired by the chinoiseries door surround in the Supper Room of the Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Virginia. It’s made of solid hardwood and covered in antique silver metal leaf with an antique lacquer finish. (wilsonlighting.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

