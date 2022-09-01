3 elegant decorative objects to make homeowners appreciate formal repetition

Repetition of form ranks as a design basic. Here, a classic mirror frame and lidded urn repeat the shapes on and in an illuminated display cabinet.

A crisp black finish with gold trim gives a distinctively modern feel to Hickory White’s display china cabinet. It includes nine adjustable glass shelves behind two glass doors, as well as two silverware drawers. The interior is illuminated by three can lights with a touch on/off dimmer. (kdrshowrooms.com)

Chelsea House presents the Datong vase with a lid. Made of ceramic with a matte white finish and metallic gold glazed details, it measures 17 inches in height and 11 inches in diameter. (chelseahouseinc.com)

Global Views’ Fincastle mirror was inspired by the chinoiseries door surround in the Supper Room of the Governor’s Palace in Williamsburg, Virginia. It’s made of solid hardwood and covered in antique silver metal leaf with an antique lacquer finish. (wilsonlighting.com)