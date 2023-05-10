Dramatic artwork, mellow lighting and lounge-worthy seating create a dining room setting your guests won’t want to leave.

Sure to be the focal point in any room, Oly Studios’ majestic “Giraffe” is a hand-painted acrylic on canvas. Dimensions are a generous 48-inches wide by 60-inches high. (designanddetailstl.com)

Relax in cushioned comfort in the Lee Industries slip-covered dining chair with a gently rounded back and sides. The Sahara Dune slipcover is made of a high-performance 100 percent linen fabric and features corner and side pleats. (greatcoverupdesign.com)

Currey and Company’s Westley wrought-iron wall sconce is part of the Bunny Williams collection. It’s finished with a mix of verdigris and antique gold leaf that highlights leaves, flowers and flourishes. (wilsonlighting.com)