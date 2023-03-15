These three pieces are perfect for creating a soft and dreamy gray and cream-colored bedroom.

Accentrics Home presents the Cloud Grey ACH curved upholstered headboard with a brushed nickel nail head trim and plush button tufting. A clipped-corner frame silhouette consisting of a set of hinged rails, a low-profile footboard and three slats is also available. (carolhouse.com)

Bliss Studio’s 12-inch by 26-inch Brigitte pillow is made of natural linen with a stunning hand-embroidered golden bead design. It’s part of the company’s spring 2022 collection. (bdaviscompany.com)

Cast from an antique, John Richard’s French Nouveau I is a hand-painted plaster that is cameo finished with a gold edge. It is mounted and framed in a fashion that highlights the French style. Dimensions are 22-inches wide by 26-inches high. Made in the U.S. (brodylamps.com)