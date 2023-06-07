Give stale interiors a summer refresh with blue hues inspired by the iconic hydrangeas and seaside culture of Nantucket Island.

This charming naïve depiction of a sperm whale, the unofficial mascot of Nantucket Island, is the perfect piece of artwork for summer interiors. It’s printed on distressed wood planks. (redhorsevintage.com)

In a world filled with repetitive off-the-shelf style, O’Henry House has been creating made-to-order pieces in Archdale, North Carolina, for more than 30 years to meet the specific needs of designers and their clients. This bespoke one-piece, back-to-back sofa is an impressive example of the company’s unique capabilities. (ohenryhouseltd.com)

“Still Life I” is a fine art reproduction on canvas of an original painting. It is 37 inches wide by 49 inches high and includes a simple wood frame. (soicher-marin.com)