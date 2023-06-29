Charming expressions of American pride in a classic palette are perfect for July Fourth.

Spicher and Company’s “Land That I Love” is a folk-art-style portrait of a boy holding an American flag. Display it for the day or make it a permanent part of your art collection. Dimensions are 21 inches wide by 28 inches high. (marketplaceattheabbey.com)

Crafted from soft marled cotton yarn, the Hawke throw pillow unites the quintessential Americana aesthetic with Ralph Lauren's signature cable-knit construction. The pillow is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, ensuring it has been tested for harmful substances. (ralphlauren.com)

Inspired by the familiar softness and authentic character of denim, the Workshirt Chambray bedding collection pairs the iconic fabric with perfectly lived-in comfort. Crafted from naturally soft cotton and expertly dyed to highlight the fabric’s rich highs and lows, it’s finished with double-needle topstitching, a detail on Ralph Lauren’s chambray work shirts. The collection includes sheeting, a duvet cover and shams. (ralphlauren.com)