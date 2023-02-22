Avant-garde Cubist design depicts subject matter from multiple viewpoints.
Christopher Guy’s Femmes Bleues is a unique piece of Cubist watercolor artwork. Dimensions are 48 inches wide by 65 inches high. (christopherguy.com)
Bernhardt’s Constantin dining table is inspired by the mid-century artist Brancusi. Stacked cast-resin geometric shapes support a round white oak top. The sculptural design functions in the dining room, in the home library or as a center table in a foyer. (shubertdesign.com)
Global Views’ avant-garde Cubist horse sculpture is made of cast iron with a bronze patina finish. The large sculpture is 20.75 inches high and the small version is 16.5 inches high. (savvyladue.com)