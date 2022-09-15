3 chinoiserie classics to shop for your home

Delicate patterns, colors and finishes make chinoiserie perfect for today’s homes. Mix with a fresh, modern element to bring the style into the present.

With its striking curved profile and traditional tall back, the Timlyn wing chair makes a classic yet comfortable statement. Customize it in one of dozens of fabrics, including dual fabric options for eye-catching contrast, or outline it in gleaming nailheads for a glimmer of glam. It’s shown here in the beautiful Zen Garden Birch pattern. (ethanallen.com)

The Highland House Benson side table was inspired by vintage Maison Jansen and Josef Frank pieces. The Benson series, which also includes an étagère and a coffee table, works well in either modern or traditional interiors. (bdaviscompany.com)

Wildwood’s Coolio planter features a boy towing a Chinese pull cart, detailed with wheels and decorated with a floral motif in an antique brass finish. It makes a noteworthy centerpiece on a table or desk. (brodylamp.com)