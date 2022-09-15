 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Trio

3 chinoiserie classics to shop for your home

Delicate patterns, colors and finishes make chinoiserie perfect for today’s homes. Mix with a fresh, modern element to bring the style into the present.

Ethan Allen Timlyn wing chair.png

With its striking curved profile and traditional tall back, the Timlyn wing chair makes a classic yet comfortable statement. Customize it in one of dozens of fabrics, including dual fabric options for eye-catching contrast, or outline it in gleaming nailheads for a glimmer of glam. It’s shown here in the beautiful Zen Garden Birch pattern. (ethanallen.com)

highland house benson side table hh19-510_so_fm2021.jpg

The Highland House Benson side table was inspired by vintage Maison Jansen and Josef Frank pieces. The Benson series, which also includes an étagère and a coffee table, works well in either modern or traditional interiors. (bdaviscompany.com)

wildwood 6537966f27a57798820eb9896ac5362446c0816d-mobile_full.jpg

Wildwood’s Coolio planter features a boy towing a Chinese pull cart, detailed with wheels and decorated with a floral motif in an antique brass finish. It makes a noteworthy centerpiece on a table or desk. (brodylamp.com)

Nancy Robinson is a contributing writer to Ladue News specializing in interiors and home décor.

