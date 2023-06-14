Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America – and for a good reason. The rules are simple, it requires only a few pieces of equipment and it’s an adaptable game for people of all ages and skill levels. And while the tennis-like sport was invented in 1965, pickleball’s meteoric rise in recent years – there are an estimated 36.5 million players in the U.S., according to CNBC – has caught the eye of states, municipalities and business owners across the country.
St. Louis is no exception. More and more, it’s common to see pickleballers practicing and playing around the metro area. New to the game or looking for a place to play near you? Using Pickleheads – a national pickleball court directory – St. Louisans can track down dozens of pickleball courts in their area.
People are also reading…
Check out some of the most notable locations in the region:
Tower Grove Park Tennis Center
Featuring eight outdoor concrete courts with permanent lines and nets, Tower Grove Park Tennis Center is popular for a reason.
This bustling pickleball hub offers free courts that can be reserved in advance and also features onsite amenities like restrooms, food, water and even lighted courts. And, thanks to its convenient location only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the Missouri Botanical Garden and Forest Park, visitors can plan a full day of fun around their pickleball outings.
Tilles Park Pickleball
Tilles Park Pickleball offers players more great urban court space in the heart of St. Louis.
Located only a few blocks away from Tower Grove Park just south of Clifton Heights, this park is open seven days a week during daylight hours and comes complete with six asphalt pickleball courts for play. Courts are available free of charge, making Tilles Park a must for any pickleball player.
The Real Dill Pickleball Club
While not open quite yet, The Real Dill Pickleball Club promises to be one of the more extraordinary playing experiences in the city.
Located in The District, this brand-new facility will feature private courts for both competitive and rec players – which can be conveniently booked using the company’s app – and will easily accommodate league and tournament play.
Additionally, the St. Louis location includes a retail space for first-timers and long-time players to stock up on fresh gear and an onsite Pickleball pro available for lessons.
Frontenac Racquet Club
The indoor courts at Frontenac Racquet Club offer a welcome respite from the elements for pickleball players in the area.
Though the facility is technically dedicated to tennis, the racquet club offers four concrete courts available for play after paying a one-time fee. Reservations must be made in advance to secure your court while onsite amenities make breaks easy thanks to restrooms, food and drink and more.
Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center
There’s hardly a more scenic backdrop to your pickleball practice than at the Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Forest Park.
Here, players visit from across the metro to play on one of four concrete courts. Court fees come in at $10 per hour and reservations can be made up to seven days in advance. Don’t have the right equipment? Swing by the pro shop to rent paddles and track down other gear (and refreshments like beer, water, soda, snacks and more).
Dwight Davis also hosts pickleball tournaments throughout the year with up to 40 courts in operation at once.
Kirkwood Park Racquet Center
With more than 20 courts available for play, the Kirkwood Park Racquet Center is one of the premier places for pickleball in the region.
Lines here are permanent but nets are not, so don’t forget to pack one before heading out to play. Entrance fees are available for daily play at only $4 for residents and $6 for non-residents while season passes can be purchased for $40 and $70 respectively. And for newbies, the racquet center offers pickleball lessons provided by Vetta Racquet Sports.