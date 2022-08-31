Where to begin when considering a transition to a senior living residence

Moving is complicated and stressful at any age, but for older adults, moving to a senior living community is often more necessity than choice, and the process can stir up intense emotions and affect family dynamics. However, there are ways to make the process easier for all involved.

Dr. George Grossberg helps older adults and their loved ones navigate these decisions and notes that as the American population ages, the process of recognizing, assessing and deciding on a residential change is increasingly common. “Making a transition from independent living to some type of assisted living or skilled nursing or memory care scenario is very, very tough,” he says.

Grossberg, the Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, points out that even moving to an active retirement community is a significant adjustment for adults not used to a congregate living environment. “Congregate living isn’t for everyone, but I think the No. 1 motivation for older adults to move into congregate living might be something as simple as loneliness,” he says. For instance, active older adults who are living alone after the death of a spouse may thrive on the social interactions and activities of an active retirement community.

When an older adult can make an independent decision based on a clear-eyed assessment of his or her own needs and desires, a move can be largely positive. But that’s not the case for many. Determining the level of services needed in a new living environment is usually related to difficulty completing activities of daily living safely, says Dr. Ellen Binder, a Washington University in St. Louis geriatrician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“A common challenge experienced for remaining independent is when the older adult can no longer drive safely and does not have resources for transportation,” she says. “And it often isn’t just about the patient, but it has to do with how much social support the person is given in their community or by their family. If the resources for support are limited, they’re probably going to need to move sooner than if there’s a lot of support for driving and more challenging activities like cooking.”

Both Grossman and Binder advise families to begin the inquiry process with a thorough assessment by geriatric care specialists. The Older Adult Assessment Program at Washington University provides medical, functional and mental/emotional assessments. Binder says the specialists working with the program communicate their findings with the individual’s primary care physician. The biggest problem, she says, for helping patients remain independent is that “they often don’t get evaluated soon enough.”

Family members or caregivers who notice physical or cognitive changes should encourage their loved one to get a referral or make an appointment with the loved one’s physician to initiate the assessment process. Grossberg adds that in some cases, hearing from a trusted physician or receiving a professional opinion is more convincing than suggestions from friends or family.

“If, for example, a family comes to me and says that they’ve all come to the conclusion it’s no longer safe for Mom to live alone, but they can’t afford 24-hour care in her house and are thinking of having her relocate to an assisted living environment, but they don’t know how to tell her, then we will arrange a family meeting,” he says. “In a non-threatening, relatively diplomatic way, we go over the scientific findings and what we’ve found in our evaluations, and come up with a solution for the family.”

Above all, a family should never make this kind of decision without discussing it with their loved one, Grossberg adds. Doing so is a formula for resentment and adjustment difficulties. Instead, he and Binder are proponents of geriatric case managers and social workers. These professionals work with families to review all the available options and make informed decisions that work for everyone involved. Geriatric care specialists can recommend case managers or social workers who will help families understand their choices, vet potential living environments and help make the transition from one care setting to another.

